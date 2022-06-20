Akash Network (AKT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $24.47 million and $1.24 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00110138 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.27 or 0.00963019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087011 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

