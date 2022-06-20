Alaska Permanent Capital Management Grows Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GVI. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

GVI stock opened at $104.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average of $109.64.

