Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,240,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,032,000 after buying an additional 37,397 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 319,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 176,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 138,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SHM opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

