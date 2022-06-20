Alpaca Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $28.46 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $28.46 million and $5.93 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.01128171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00082036 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00500114 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

