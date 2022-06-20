Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,973.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 899,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,956,384.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,603 shares of company stock worth $884,727. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Goff John C bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $203.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.