American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.18. 442,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.44.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

