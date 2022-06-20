American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Up 8%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 111,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 529,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.73 million and a PE ratio of -15.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 3,343 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; the Falchani Lithium project; and the Macusani Uranium project.

