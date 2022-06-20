American National Bank Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

American National Bank raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 263.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,072.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

