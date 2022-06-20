American National Bank Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $178.25 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.33 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

