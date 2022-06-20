American National Bank Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS opened at $90.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

