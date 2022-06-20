American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in American Tower were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $240,259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.17. The company had a trading volume of 89,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

