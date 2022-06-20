Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Cut to $253.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $253.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.60.

Shares of AMP opened at $235.10 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $233.16 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

