Analysts Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target at $39.78

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -164.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -926.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

