Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.05.

NYSE:AR opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock worth $35,704,600. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $536,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $120,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 78,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $362,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

