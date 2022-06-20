Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Anthem were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 25,832.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Anthem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $10.44 on Monday, reaching $444.32. The stock had a trading volume of 74,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $497.82 and a 200 day moving average of $471.01. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.41.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

