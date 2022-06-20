APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lessened its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned about 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

PDBC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 298,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

