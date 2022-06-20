APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Increases Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 138.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Northrim BanCorp makes up 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIM traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,770. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

NRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director David J. Mccambridge bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.42 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,878 shares in the company, valued at $367,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Karp acquired 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $82,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,686 shares in the company, valued at $397,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $196,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

