APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Takes Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,151,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,101,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after purchasing an additional 347,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,637,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 992,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.08. 48,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

