Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $172.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

