Apella Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 240,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 127,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,404. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

