Apella Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.91. 16,758,776 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

