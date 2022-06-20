Apella Capital LLC Has $994,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 678,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,226,000 after purchasing an additional 81,089 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 317,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

