Apella Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,916 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,078 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

