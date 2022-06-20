Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $4,613,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 118,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,043,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.64. 33,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

