Apella Capital LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $2,049,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,969,000 after acquiring an additional 98,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,029. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30.

