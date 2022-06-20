Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.
In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
