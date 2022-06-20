APY.Finance (APY) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $290,980.46 and approximately $3,587.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

