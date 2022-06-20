Arden Trust Co Buys 5,795 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Sempra comprises approximately 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sempra by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sempra by 3,070.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.49. 115,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,558. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

