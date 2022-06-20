Arden Trust Co Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 384,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

