Arden Trust Co Has $2.21 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $45.39. 101,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,789. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

