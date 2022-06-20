Arden Trust Co Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $7,445,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.65. The company had a trading volume of 137,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $566.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.52. The stock has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

