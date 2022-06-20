Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.83. The company had a trading volume of 244,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,417. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

