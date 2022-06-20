Arden Trust Co Sells 140 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

