Arden Trust Co Sells 263 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $1,311,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,234.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Shares of VRTX traded up $12.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.09. 100,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,874. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.