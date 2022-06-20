ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $31,096.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00105983 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00833921 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00503968 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

