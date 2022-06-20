Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $9.01 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $300.79 million and $23.99 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.01 or 0.00045031 BTC on exchanges.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

