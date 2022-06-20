ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 2,500 at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($49.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.34) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.63) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($46.73) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,653.93 ($32.21).

LON ASC opened at GBX 883.50 ($10.72) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,389.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,814.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 775 ($9.41) and a one year high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63). The firm has a market cap of £882.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($594,887.34).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

