Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 193,486 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 504.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,833 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Expedia Group worth $45,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 806.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE traded up $4.04 on Monday, reaching $100.37. 147,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,332. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.65 and a one year high of $217.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.65. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

