Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,115 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $16,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 474,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,677. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

