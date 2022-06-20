Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.69. The company had a trading volume of 247,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.65. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

