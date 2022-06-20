Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,929 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.22. 49,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,929 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

