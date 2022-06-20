Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $765,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $114.07. 132,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

