Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $77,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 59,647 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $221.47. 49,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,940. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.82.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

