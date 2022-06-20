Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 329,223 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Levi Strauss & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

