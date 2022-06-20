Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 152.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,770 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $63,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.59. 192,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

