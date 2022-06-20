Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $482,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,754,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

