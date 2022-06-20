Atlas Protocol Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $365,432.87 and approximately $95,756.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00105313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00726676 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00089932 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00502267 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

