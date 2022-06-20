Atwater Malick LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up 3.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 79,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 271.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.16. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.