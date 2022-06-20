Atwater Malick LLC Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 4.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 37.8% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $140.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

