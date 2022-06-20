Atwater Malick LLC Invests $220,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $189.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

